When Is Yom Kippur During the Jewish High Holidays?

Traditionally, Yom Kippur is known as the Day of Atonement. It’s a Jewish holiday for personal reflection, reverence and for some, fasting. This 24-hour fast includes no eating and no drinking from sunset to sunset on the day observed as Yom Kippur. You can learn more about Yom Kippur and its celebrations by taking a look at our Yom Kippur Cheat Sheet infographic.

When Does Yom Kippur Take Place?

Yom Kippur takes place on the final day of the 10 Days of Awe, which begins with Rosh Hashanah. This year, Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 and ends at sunset on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Before sundown, we gather with family and friends and eat the last meal before the start of Yom Kippur and the fast. Kids under the age of 13 are not required to fast, nor are adults whose health precludes them from fasting, including pregnant or breastfeeding moms. If you’re not fasting but a loved one is, you can still support them during this holiday and partake in quiet time for reflection.

Yom Kippur ends with a big break-the-fast celebration. Family and friends join together with food they have prepared in advance. It’s traditional to invite newcomers and anyone who might be alone during the holiday. 18Doors has lots of recipes to choose from.

How Do We Celebrate Yom Kippur at Home?

The holiday is meant to remind us of the frailty of the human body, our own mortality and encourage complete focus on the holiday. Yom Kippur can be a heavy holiday to observe for both people who are and are not Jewish. Try to be sensitive knowing this can be an especially difficult first holiday experience for partners from other faith backgrounds. If it’s your first time, go easy on yourself. Participate in what feels comfortable.

It’s customary to wear white on Yom Kippur—though not mandatory—and some choose to wear sneakers or other rubber-soled shoes out of deference to the ancient practice of avoiding leather shoes, which were a symbol of luxury.

Yom Kippur is a somber holiday of reflection and contemplation. We think of those who came before us and those who have influenced our lives and we take the time to remember family and/or friends who have died. You can light a special Yahrzeit candle (available in Judaica shops and online), if you choose.

How Do We Celebrate Yom Kippur Outside the Home?

Many choose to spend Yom Kippur at a synagogue, but there are lots of ways to connect with the holiday. There are alternative local and online offerings through various organizations, including the events we provide here at 18Doors. Think about the themes of Yom Kippur: forgiveness, the possibility for change, the past and the future.

You can meditate, spend time in nature, visit a space you find calming or visit with family and friends. However you mark this important holiday, do it in a way that feels authentic and meaningful to you.

If you plan on celebrating Yom Kippur at synagogue, there are a few services you need to know about. Kol Nidre is the evening service that begins Yom Kippur. It is also the opening prayer for the service and is a declaration that nullifies all the vows and promises that we will make to God and to ourselves in the coming year if, after our best attempts, we are unable to fulfill them.

There are also services the day of Yom Kippur. Services are a full-day affair, beginning in the morning and running through sunset, when the fast ends. There are several services that run back-to-back beginning with a morning service and an afternoon service.

In the late afternoon, observers can attend Yizkor (“memory”), a memorial service that takes place between the morning services and Ne’ilah. Names of loved ones who have died in the past year are remembered and read aloud.

The final service of the day is Ne’ilah, which means “closing.” Many people stand throughout this short emotional service, which ends with a final long shofar blast as the days of awe and our fast come to an end, and the year truly begins.

There are many ways to observe Yom Kippur in an interfaith family, and some aspects of the holiday are more approachable for someone who is not Jewish than others. But how you choose to honor the beginning of the Jewish New Year is completely up to you.