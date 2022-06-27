When is Tu B’av 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tu B’av, a lesser known Jewish holiday, is all about love. And here at 18Doors, we love talking about and celebrating all kinds of love!
The holiday takes place on the 15th of Av (“Tu” refers to 15) and has basically become the “Jewish Valentine’s Day” in Israel and some English-speaking countries. Before its modern interpretation, though, Tu B’av can be traced back to the grape harvest as a day of matchmaking. At some point, hundreds of years later, it was reinterpreted as a celebration of love.
This year, Tu B’av 2022 begins the evening of Thursday, August 11, and ends the next evening on Friday, August 12.
There’s no right or wrong way to participate in Tu B’av, especially if you’re tailoring the holiday to your own love stories. At 18Doors, we’re here to celebrate your unique interfaith love stories. Think about all the important people in your life, and reflect on how you can make them feel appreciated during this day. And don’t forget, one of those important people is you!
Here are a couple of ideas to get you started:
If you’re looking for some inspiration, Kristin shares seven more ways to celebrate in this post.
Here are the dates of Tu B’av 2022-2025 (Remember, the holiday is sundown to sundown):