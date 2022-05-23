When is Sukkot 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sukkot is a seven-day holiday that asks us to think about the idea of “home” and what it means to have a roof over our heads. It also reminds us to slow down and reconnect with the natural world. We build something called a “sukkah,” a temporary structure that must have two and a half or three sides, to remember the huts the Israelites built when wandering in the desert for 40 years. This year, Sukkot 2022 begins the evening of Sunday, October 9 and ends on Sunday, October 16.

Learn more about Sukkot with our cheat sheet, from blessings to themes.

When does Sukkot take place this year?

Sukkot is one of three pilgrimage festivals, and always takes place five days after Yom Kippur. During the seven days of the holiday, people celebrate by having meals in the Sukkah, volunteering, inviting guests over and more. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate if you don’t have a sukkah, and ten date night Sukkot ideas.

Sukkot Dates

Here are the dates of Sukkot 2022-2025:

October 9, 2022-October 16, 2022

September 29, 2023-October 6, 2023

October 16, 2024-October 23, 2024

October 6, 2025-October 13, 2025

What are some symbolic items associated with Sukkot?

Sukkot has a few traditional items that are helpful to know about, specifically the sukkah, lulav, and etrog (which are part of the “four species”).

Sukkah: a temporary structure that must have 2 1/2 or 3 walls. The variety of materials that can be used for the walls is only limited by your imagination. Anything that grows in the ground and has been severed from its source can be used for the roof. The roof material is known as “skhakh,” from the Hebrew for “covering.” Palm or evergreen branches are often used; the branches must be left loose and not bundled.During the day, the roof must offer more shade than sun, and at nighttime, we should be able to see the stars between the branches of the roof.

Arba minim (four species): The four species consist of the etrog (citron, which looks like a large bumpy lemon), lulav (palm branches), hadasim (myrtle branches) and aravot (willow branches). Learn about the special blessing that involves the etrog and lulav!