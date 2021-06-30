When Is Hanukkah 2021?

The Hebrew calendar depends upon the lunar cycle, meaning the dates of Hanukkah (and every Jewish holiday) will differ each year. Hanukkah 2021 will start on the evening of Sunday, November 28, and end on the evening of Monday, December 6.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah, a beloved winter festival also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates both a military victory and a miracle. Though perhaps best known for its proximity to Christmas, this minor Jewish holiday has its own joyous ways to celebrate.

For many of us in interfaith families, it presents an opportunity to share Jewish traditions around the winter holiday season. Whether you’re celebrating for the first time or the 40th time, Hanukkah doesn’t disappoint with its lights, gifts, and delicious foods.

How is Hanukkah Celebrated?

We observe Hanukkah at home by lighting the menorah (every night we light one extra candle to the number from the previous evening on a nine-pronged candelabra), playing dreidel, and eating foods special to Hanukkah. Some families also sing Hanukkah songs after lighting the menorah.

Traditional Hanukkah Foods

Many Hanukkah foods are prepared in oil, representing the oil that miraculously lasted eight nights in the holiday story. Latkes (potato pancakes, doughnuts filled with jam (called sufganiyot), and chocolate coins (called gelt, which comes from the Yiddish word for money) are some of the most common and popular Hanukkah food staples. Find recipes here.

Here are the dates of Hanukkah 2021-2025: starting and ending at sundown: