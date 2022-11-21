What You Need for Hanukkah This Year

Self-gifting is the same as self-love, right? Whether you need a new menorah, you covet a new craft in your life or you want to decorate your home for Hanukkah, this is your sign. There’s no better time to treat yourself than now, as the year winds down and the winter months approach us. Here’s what you need for Hanukkah to make your holiday better than ever.

Check out our list of items from ModernTribe, Peace Love Light, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, and Jewish food influencer Micah Siva, organizations and partners we love working with; and a portion of the proceeds from your purchases in this guide goes to 18Doors. At Peace Love Light, if you enter “18Doors” at checkout, you’ll get 10% off. We also collaborated with Etsy shop Happy Challahdays to bring you inclusive holiday cards. Happy shopping!

1. Hanukkah Reversible Dog Bandana | $15.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Why not get everyone involved with the holiday this year—including your dog(s)?! Dress up your sweet pup in some colorful dreidels, or opt for the side with menorahs, sufganiyot (Hanukkah doughnuts) and candles.

If you’re looking for a crafty approach to Hanukkah this year, you don’t want to miss out on this beeswax candle-making kit. With 44 beeswax sheets in seven bright colors and helpful instructions, the whole family can join in on the fun and create colorful candles for many holiday seasons to come.

This adorable heart-shaped bowl is the perfect place to stash leftover gelt or dreidels this Hanukkah season. Its painted interior and matching heart-shaped spoon remind us that eating sweets and playing dreidel are great ways to share the love with friends and family. Also makes a great gift!

4. Star of David Votive Tea Light Holders | $48 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Get festive with this beautiful set of six votive tea light holders in a color palette of your choice. The unique design of these holders will light up any table, mantle or credenza with a warm glow once you add your own tea light. These beauties remind us why we’re lucky that Hanukkah is called the Festival of Lights.

There’s nothing better than curling up by the fire wearing cozy Hanukkah socks. These “I like how you roll” dreidel socks are a lightweight crew style that are fun enough to grab a pair for the whole family. DONE

This sweet children’s book is the perfect gift for the kid in your life that’s new to Jewish food! With colorful illustrations and a fun way to learn about counting, 1, 2, 3, Nosh With Me will instill a long-lasting love of Jewish food and culture in any kids’ heart. Half of the proceeds of this book will go directly to supporting 18Doors and our mission of helping interfaith couples.

7. Star of David Botanical Decoration | $39.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Go for the rustic, chic look with this beautiful wooden frame. You have a choice to get one with or without greenery. You can always get creative and decorate the frame yourself!

We teamed up with Etsy shop Happy Challadays to create inclusive holiday messages, so that it’s easier to find handcrafted cards that are appropriate all of our family and friends. These three designs are sure to make those in your life feel welcomed and loved. Not sure what’s considered an interfaith holiday greeting? We can help with that.

This flower-shaped cobalt blue dreidel is a special item you’ll likely bring out with reverence every Hanukkah season. Handmade in Israel, this aluminum dreidel comes with its own stand and is laser cut with the traditional Hebrew letters. Once you buy it, check out how to play the dreidel game here.

10. Marzipan Dreidels | $48.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Why not add a bit of color to your life with some kosher and rainbow-sprinkled marzipan dreidel tiles? Laid out or put in a small cookie jar, these treats will brighten up your home and serve as excellent midnight snacks for all eight days of Hanukkah.

For the person who loves a modern and contemporary approach to Hanukkah, this beautiful menorah brings an elegance to the Festival of Lights. Made from porcelain, this menorah will elevate any space and certainly remain a treasured piece for many Hanukkahs to come. And if you’re looking for a reminder on what to say when you light your menorah the first night, here are the blessings.

13. Kids Hanukkah Banner | $33.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Now kids can celebrate the Festival of Lights with their own Menorah Wall Hanging! This colorful banner, which comes in three colors, is bound to become a treasured tradition in your house. Young kids will be able to “light” felt candles for each night of Hanukkah and stick “flames” on the menorah with clever velcro backing. A must-have teaching tool and cute decoration for families with young kids.

14. Personalized Slate Candle Drip Tray | $49.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Tired of using tinfoil—and having to replace it every night‚ under your menorah every year? Ditch the eyesore, and get yourself this stylish trip tray, which can even be personalized with your name. It’s so versatile it can also be used for Shabbat candles or a charcuterie board.