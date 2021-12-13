What To Do in December: Parents Edition

Parents in interfaith families often come to us with questions about celebrating the December holidays. Visit our Facebook group anytime in December and the feed is full of Christmas conundrums. From what to do about the Christmas tree to what to do with those complicated feelings about Christmas (or how to respond to your partner’s complicated feelings), there’s a lot to navigate.

We gathered some of the most common and most challenging questions from readers and shared our expertise in a live event. You can access the recording below. Lauren Schreiber Sasaki from Jewish& moderates the discussion and 18Doors staff members Rabbis Robyn Frisch and Malka Packer-Monroe draw on their experience working with interfaith families to shed light on user submitted questions. (Sorry, the live questions were shared in an off-camera safe space.)

Looking for more resources for parents?

Looking for more guidance on having tough conversations with your partner? Here are some conversation starters to get the ball rolling. For more, see our guide to discussing the December holidays.