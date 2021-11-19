What to Do in December: Grandparents Edition

Grandparents with grandkids in interfaith families often come to us with questions about celebrating the December holidays. From gift-giving conundrums to how to involve family members in Hanukkah in respectful ways without stepping on feet…there’s a lot to navigate.

We gathered some of the most common and most challenging questions and shared our expertise in a live event. You can access the recording below. 18Doors board member Linda Silberman moderates the discussion and 18Doors staff members Rabbis Robyn Frisch and Malka Packer-Monroe draw on their experience working with interfaith families to shed light on user submitted questions.

If you’re interested in joining our What to Do in December event for parents coming up on December 9, 2021, you can register here. The second half of the event will allow for live questions from participants and will not be recorded.

Looking for more resources for grandparents? We also have a Facebook group just for you, and a monthly enewsletter for grandparents.