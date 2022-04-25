What is Shavuot? Learn More About This Holiday.

“Shavuot” is the Hebrew word for “weeks.” The Torah tells us to count seven full weeks after the second day of Passover to Shavuot. In ancient times, the Israelites were an agricultural people who brought sheaves of grain as gifts to the Temple for these seven weeks. On the fiftieth day, Shavuot, they brought loaves of bread made out of the new grain. The holiday is also called Hag HaBikkurim (Hebrew for Holiday of the First Fruit) as it marks the beginning of the fruit harvest when the first ripe fruits were brought to the Temple as an offering of thanksgiving.

Seven weeks after the Hebrew slaves left Egypt— seven weeks after Passover— the Israelites were transformed into the Jewish people when they received the Torah at Mt. Sinai. The tradition tells us that everyone who is a Jew today stood at the mountain with the children of Israel— and the “strangers in the camp” were there too (Deuteronomy 29:9-14). At Pesach (Passover), we are all encouraged to see ourselves as having been in Egypt. At Shavuot, we are encouraged to see ourselves as part of the crowd that stood at the foot of Mt. Sinai. You can get a sense of the awesome power of that encounter by reading the story starting with Exodus 18: “There was thunder and lightning, a thick cloud, the sound of a shofar (ram’s horn) and smoke. The earth itself quaked!” The Torah tells us that the people “saw the thunder.” So powerful was Sinai, our senses became interchangeable.

What Makes Shavuot A “Pilgrimage Festival?”

T he Torah tells us that Jews would travel on Passover, Shavuot and Sukkot by foot to the Temple in Jerusalem. In Hebrew, these three holidays are known as regalim, which translates to “by feet”— a fitting name for pilgrimage festivals. Shavuot instructions, according to Deuteronomy 26, were to bring a gift of the first fruits of the harvest to the Temple as an acknowledgement that the land and its produce were the fulfilment of God’s promise to Abraham. Thousands of people converged to share in holiday rituals on these special days (chagim). Each of these holidays has both an agricultural story and a historical story.

Why Do We Read the Book of Ruth on Shavuot?

Each of the pilgrimage festivals has a book from Tanakh (the Hebrew Bible) associated with it. The Book of Ruth is the reading for Shavuot because it both tells of the grain harvest and of Ruth’s acceptance of Judaism and Torah, the two themes of Shavuot. Ruth’s statement to her mother-in-law Naomi, “Your people shall be my people and your God my God,” is considered a model of covenantal commitment to Judaism. Ruth is even more relevant in our time when religious affiliation is increasingly a matter of individual self-expression and those who formally choose Judaism bring a special energy and commitment as a gift to Jewish communities.