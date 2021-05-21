What Does Jewish Identity Look Like in Your Home?

We recently asked parents and grandparents to weigh in about what’s important to you about raising your kids/grandkids with Jewish identity. Are milestones like a bar mitzvah important? What about celebrating holidays or spending time with Jewish family members? How are our readers raising kids in interfaith families with a Jewish identity? Here’s what you said:

Parents

It’s important to me that my children know where they come from, and their family history. If they choose to have a bat/bar mitzvah, that’s great, but I prefer they know the history and humor of the Jewish people. I want them to form a Jewish identity around the positive—the holidays, the family values, the community connection. My baby son falls asleep to me singing “Bublitchki” in Yiddish. I hope that stays with him forever. -Renata, MA

I love instilling in my children the traditions of how we do things the same way Jews have been doing for generations. Every holiday, every Shabbat, every Shiva, we have a methodical way of doing things and it makes us feel connected to our ancestors. Whenever my toddler sees a candle, he puts his hands in front of his eyes and babbles to the tune of our prayer. He doesn’t understand the “why” yet, but he understands the routine and it’s already a part of him. -Jasmine, MI

Jewish milestones are important but so is respecting my spouse’s heritage and their family’s traditions. -Sarah, VT

Raising my daughter in the Jewish faith keeps us connected to our heritage and family—especially my father who chose Judaism. I love sharing this connection with my daughter. -Sasha, KS

Choosing to be Jewish is not the easiest road. When we chose this path, I knew there would be people and places that wouldn’t like my kids because of it. But I also knew that Judaism offered my kids a solid foundation of lifelong skills: that education and questions are key to understanding, that family matters, that history and heritage are always relevant. That G-d is what connects all of humanity and that according to Judaism all people are important and valued. -Elizabeth

Grandparents

I was a bat mitzvah. My two daughters were both a bat mitzvah. Now, my oldest grandson soon turns 13, but he will not have a bar mitzvah (and his younger siblings likely also will not). That he has a Jewish mother and a father [who is not Jewish] is only part of the reason. He and his siblings are being raised with strong Jewish-based ethics and celebrations of Shabbat and home-oriented Jewish holidays, but no formal Jewish education or synagogue attendance. While I hope my grandkids identify as Jewish, I feel like the bar mitzvah has largely become a showpiece that has lost its meaning amid the partying. -Linda, CO

My grandchildren are being raised Jewish and love celebrating the holidays with family! But they also celebrate with their dad’s family without the religious overtones. -Sharon, NJ -Sharon, NJ