The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Takes On Interfaith Love

It’s no secret that one of the reasons so many of us are glued to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is for the Jewish humor. Midge and Joel’s families conform to many of the stereotypes of Jews in New York in the 1950s and 1960s. At the same time, they feel like two very real and complex families.

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel doesn’t get any less complicated as Midge’s ex-husband Joel Maisel’s relationship with Mei Lyn gets more serious (spoiler alert!). Unlike much of the exaggerated Jewish stereotyping and hyperbole that runs throughout the show, when it comes to Joel’s anxiety about how his parents will react to the news that his girlfriend is not only not Jewish—but is Chinese and pregnant—he has good reason to be cautious about the introduction.

This may resonate with many who have been down the path of introducing—or even just telling your parents about—a partner of a different faith and/or cultural background. Upon hearing the news, Joel’s father literally has a heart attack.

Joel’s father is OK in the end, makes it home, assures Joel that his heart attack was not the result of Joel’s news, and that he is thrilled about the upcoming nuptials (which are implied—Joel has not actually proposed) and the birth of another grandchild. But Joel’s father includes a whopper of a caveat: “Just make sure she’s Jewish by the time you introduce her to your mother.”

While this episode plays out with humor, it can hit close to home and might be more painful than funny to watch if you’re living it. So what do you do if you and the one you love find yourself in a situation inspired by Joel and Mei in Mrs. Maisel? Here are six pieces of advice.