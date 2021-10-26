This year, Hanukkah starts the Sunday after Thanksgiving Thursday on Sunday, November 28. If you’re looking for ways to combine the flavors of these two holidays, or are seeking inspiration to get creative in the kitchen, here are some Thanksgivukkah recipes to get you started. And if you’re looking for more info on Hanukkah, check out our cheat sheet.

This vegetarian-friendly recipe gets its meatiness from mushrooms instead of turkey. And while most versions require an overnight staling of the bread, you can do the same thing in about 45 minutes in a warm oven.

This hearty soup is a great addition to your Thanksgivukkuh recipes box, and is great served alongside some fresh latkes. You’ll love the creative mixture of fresh vegetables, yellow raisins, maple syrup and more. Check out our guide to must-try latke recipes!

Not your average kugel, and perfect for the double holiday with the cozy mixture of pureed pumpkin and a crunchy pumpkin seed topping.

The idea of making doughnuts at home might seem intimidating. Hot oil can be dangerous, and it only takes a couple missteps to turn your doughnuts from light to leaden. But follow this recipe and you’ll have impressive and tasty sufganiyot this year.

Pumpkin purée and classic pumpkin pie spices give these doughnuts a soft, comforting texture and taste.

Here’s a dessert that feeds a crowd. If you’ve never had olive oil cake, don’t expect to bite into an oil slick. Olive oil keeps this cake moist, while also lending it a peppery—but not too oily—flavor.

This seasonal comforting dish is sweet and savory and will make your house smell great on Shabbat.

