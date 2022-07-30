Sukkah Recipes: 7 Dishes to Eat (or Drink) During Sukkot

Fall flavors, starry skies and the smell of citrus—Sukkot is a sensory experience as much as it is a religious one. This seven-day Jewish holiday requires us to build a temporary structure called a sukkah, and is all about celebrating the harvest and reflecting on the idea of “home.” Traditionally, we sleep in the sukkah and eat all our meals in it. And that’s where these sukkah recipes come in!

Whether you’re sleeping and eating in the sukkah 24/7, visiting a local potluck for Sukkot or celebrating without a sukkah, these recipes will help you plan your week of holiday meals.

Toast to the harvest with this four-ingredient pumpkin cocktail you’ll make with your very own homemade pumpkin-infused rye. Add in some brown sugar, lemon and herbal liquor. Sweet and sour for the win!

Kabocha—Japanese pumpkin—has a bit more going on than the sugar pumpkins many of us might be used to. Its flavors are wonderfully complex, and that’s what makes it the perfect fall addition to your challah.

Try out this twist on the traditionally Eastern European comfort food, kreplach. This recipe mixes Japanese-inspired dumplings and European-style chicken broth to create a warm dish perfect for the sukkah.

This festive side dish comes from the Caribbean, where Jews settled more than 400 years ago. Featuring two main harvest vegetables, pumpkin and sweet potato, you won’t be disappointed eating this under your sukkah.

Take your average potato kugel up a notch with a mixture of squash, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, orange zest and sea salt. Don’t miss the video for the full how-to.

Apple butter and maple syrup naturally sweeten this harvest-inspired treat, and it’s so good you may want to put it on repeat for Thanksgiving. Try it in the sukkah for breakfast.

These citrusy Sukkot cupcakes are perfect for teaching anyone, especially kids, about the symbolic “lulav” and “etrog.” It also features instructions for kids of different ages.