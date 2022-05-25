10 Shavuot Recipes For All Your Celebration Needs

Shavuot isn’t one of the most well-known Jewish holidays, so you should not feel out of the loop if you’ve never celebrated it. While there is a religious tradition of staying up late and studying Torah, which may or may not be in your practice, there’s also a food tradition of eating dairy and wheat. And we’ve got some Shavuot recipes to get you started!

Here are 10 of our favorite Shavuot recipes. Check out all of the Shavuot recipes and learn more about the holiday.

Don’t panic when you hear “ice cream cake.” I swear this recipe is actually simple! When you’re done, you’ll be able to say that you’ve not only made ice cream, but also a homemade cake. This dessert is spot on for a Shavuot celebration and it’s made with five bananas, a splash of vanilla, caramel and not a whole lot of sugar. Be sure to watch the video that goes along with it for the full how-to.

Why not test out your baking skills with this unique bagel recipe from our friends at The Wandering Chew in Montreal? First, make the cheese bagel dough, then the cheese filling. Finish off with some sumac strawberry jam and settle in for a special and unforgettable Shavuot brunch.

Nothing says Shavuot like a good blintz. And I love the way that Micah Siva’s recipe uses turmeric milk, a drink that has been consumed for centuries because of its health benefits. A combination of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and more come together in this melt-in-your-mouth recipe.

This fun, summery spin on a Jewish classic is just what you need this holiday. Kids and adults alike will love Leah’s mini kugel bites that are sweetened with fruit and a delicious ricotta filling. Warm them up for breakfast, enjoy as a cold snack or have a bite-sized dessert!

Kristin Eriko Posner’s not-too-sweet recipe for Shavuot brings out all the best qualities of a Japanese-style cheesecake—and it’s way less labor intensive than most. The light, airy filling pairs perfectly with a wheat-free pecan and oat crunch crust. I love how Kristin, who converted to Judaism, also explains why Shavuot is particularly important to people who converted.

6 Bruschetta Mac and Cheese

Treat yourself to a classic, cheesy dish that will feed the whole family. This isn’t your average mac and cheese, though, and Whitney Fisch decided there’s no reason not to top off your pasta with a colorful bruschetta topping. Who knew that balsamic vinegar and cheesy pasta made such a magical pair?

Inspired by New York Jewish deli black and white cookies, Whitney created this nostalgic sweet treat that kids and adults alike can enjoy (and they can be made with dairy alternatives). These pops are an easy, at-home option to enjoy outside under the sun.

This quartet of schmears (which comes from the Yiddish word “to spread”) has something for everyone: There’s a vegetarian, smoked salmon, egg and arugula, and even a fruit schmear. They are perfect to bring to a Shavuot brunch for a crowd or you could make one or two for a family meal.

For a burst of fruity flavor, try Mari Levine’s symbolic and refreshing ice cream. Did you know pomegranates are believed to contain 613 seeds, which is also the number of mitzvot (commandments) in the Torah? So when you’re eating this ice cream, you can pretend you’re also consuming all the wisdom from the Torah.

These vegan and gluten-free mini-cakes are as delicious as they are adorable—and healthier than you’d think, considering they’re not really cheesecake. Make them for yourself or for friends: They have a nutty crust, are full of cashew and coconut milk and topped with sprinkles, of course.