14 Rosh Hashanah Gifts to Celebrate the New Year

I hope you’re as excited for Rosh Hashanah this year as I am. These are some of my favorite items to brighten your home for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah gifts for a host and Judaica to build your collection for Jewish holidays for years to come. (If you need hosting tips, look here. And check out our list of new year recipes for a sweet new year.)

Please note that 18Doors will receive a percentage of sales from items purchased with our friends at Peace Love Light, ModernTribe and the Weitzman Museum through their affiliate programs. You will also get 10% off your purchase of any items from Peace Love Light with the code 18Doors. As a nonprofit, we appreciate your support of 18Doors and these small businesses.

Get in the Spirit

New Year’s Cards

Peace Love Light | $18   

This is the time to drop a line and let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them and wishing them a happy new year.

Faux Leather Pomegranate Placemats (Pack of six)

Modern Tribe | $36

Add some color—or sparkle, depending on which color you choose—to your table with these gorgeous placemats.

Rosh Hashanah Cookie Cutters

Etsy | $10+

Not just for kids, use these to make adorbs holiday cookies for your get-together.

Rosh Hashanah Gifts for the Host

Rosh Hashanah Wish Bracelet

The Weitzman Museum | $7.95

Choose from three different lucky charms and make a new year’s wish. These make great presents for kids and friends.

marzipan shana tova

Rosh Hashanah Marzipan Shana Tova Hostess Gift

Peace Love Light | $42 (10% off with code 18Doors)

Why bring wine when you can bring something way more original? Decorated with honeycomb embossing, edible gold leaf and delicate apple blossoms, this sweet greeting, which means happy new year, comes in a pretty gift box.

Walnut honey cake

Gluten-Free Walnut Honey Cake

Challah & Co. | $47.99

Not a baker? This mouthwatering honey cake can be shipped all over the United States and arrives fresh. If you’re looking for a more traditional Rosh Hashanah gift, this is a good bet.

Hosting at Home (AKA Rosh Hashanah Gifts for Yourself)

Wildflower Blossom Honey

Israeli Wildflower Blossom Honey

Challah & Co. | $22.99

Make your holiday complete with honey straight from the Promised Land.

challah cover

Embroidered Challah Cover

Peace Love Light | $45 (10% off with code 18Doors)

This beautiful challah cover will dress up your holiday table and while not proven, in our experience it makes the challah taste even sweeter.

Shabbat Candle Holders

The Weitzman Museum | $145

You can’t go wrong with simple and elegant. These candlestick holders are made from forged steel in Vermont, and feature a star of David at the base.

1,2,3 Nosh With Me

Micah Siva | $18

Micah, one of our multicultural recipe contributors, just published this children’s book. It’s a counting book all about Jewish foods, and we’re so excited for her. Micah aim of the book “is to raise the next generation of noshers, and to create a lasting connection and love for Jewish foods for the whole family.”

Honeybee Dinner Napkins

Peace Love Light | $8 for 20 of each (10% off with code 18Doors)

We do a lot of praising of honey during Rosh Hashanah, but what about the creature who makes it? These honeybee dinner napkins will add some flair and spirit to your holiday table.

Apples and honey

Apple & Honey Dish

Peace Love Light | $38 (10% off with code 18Doors)

If you’re planning on dipping some fresh fall apples in honey this holiday, make sure to do it in style. This also makes a sweet Jewish gift for Rosh Hashanah.

Small Shofar

The Weitzman Museum | $65

Get your own shofar, made in Israel, and you’ll be all set to ring in the new year from home!

Ceramic Kiddush Cup by Rachael Pots

ModernTribe | $75

If your home has more of a natural vibe and you don’t want a traditional looking Kiddush cup (for drinking wine on holidays), this beautiful, one-of-a-kind ceramic cup is hand-thrown in Brooklyn.

, , , ,

Lindsey Silken

Lindsey Silken is the director of content at 18Doors based in Natick, MA.
123

Author: Lindsey Silken

Stay in the know.

Subscribe to 18Doors emails

190 North Main Street
Suite 203
Natick, MA 01760
(617) 581-6860
support@18doors.org

About
Contact
Careers
Find a Rabbi
Donate
Clergy Login

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 18Doors.org
EIN 043-577816