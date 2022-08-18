I hope you’re as excited for Rosh Hashanah this year as I am. These are some of my favorite items to brighten your home for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah gifts for a host and Judaica to build your collection for Jewish holidays for years to come. (If you need hosting tips, look here. And check out our list of new year recipes for a sweet new year.)

Please note that 18Doors will receive a percentage of sales from items purchased with our friends at Peace Love Light, ModernTribe and the Weitzman Museum through their affiliate programs. You will also get 10% off your purchase of any items from Peace Love Light with the code 18Doors. As a nonprofit, we appreciate your support of 18Doors and these small businesses.

Get in the Spirit

New Year’s Cards

This is the time to drop a line and let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them and wishing them a happy new year.

Faux Leather Pomegranate Placemats (Pack of six)

Add some color—or sparkle, depending on which color you choose—to your table with these gorgeous placemats.

Rosh Hashanah Cookie Cutters

Not just for kids, use these to make adorbs holiday cookies for your get-together.

Rosh Hashanah Gifts for the Host

Rosh Hashanah Wish Bracelet

Choose from three different lucky charms and make a new year’s wish. These make great presents for kids and friends.

Rosh Hashanah Marzipan Shana Tova Hostess Gift

Peace Love Light | $42 (10% off with code 18Doors)

Why bring wine when you can bring something way more original? Decorated with honeycomb embossing, edible gold leaf and delicate apple blossoms, this sweet greeting, which means happy new year, comes in a pretty gift box.

Gluten-Free Walnut Honey Cake

Not a baker? This mouthwatering honey cake can be shipped all over the United States and arrives fresh. If you’re looking for a more traditional Rosh Hashanah gift, this is a good bet.

Hosting at Home (AKA Rosh Hashanah Gifts for Yourself)

Israeli Wildflower Blossom Honey

Make your holiday complete with honey straight from the Promised Land.

Embroidered Challah Cover

Peace Love Light | $45 (10% off with code 18Doors)

This beautiful challah cover will dress up your holiday table and while not proven, in our experience it makes the challah taste even sweeter.

Shabbat Candle Holders

You can’t go wrong with simple and elegant. These candlestick holders are made from forged steel in Vermont, and feature a star of David at the base.

1,2,3 Nosh With Me

Micah, one of our multicultural recipe contributors, just published this children’s book. It’s a counting book all about Jewish foods, and we’re so excited for her. Micah aim of the book “is to raise the next generation of noshers, and to create a lasting connection and love for Jewish foods for the whole family.”

Honeybee Dinner Napkins

Peace Love Light | $8 for 20 of each (10% off with code 18Doors)

We do a lot of praising of honey during Rosh Hashanah, but what about the creature who makes it? These honeybee dinner napkins will add some flair and spirit to your holiday table.

Apple & Honey Dish

Peace Love Light | $38 (10% off with code 18Doors)

If you’re planning on dipping some fresh fall apples in honey this holiday, make sure to do it in style. This also makes a sweet Jewish gift for Rosh Hashanah.

Small Shofar

Get your own shofar, made in Israel, and you’ll be all set to ring in the new year from home!

Ceramic Kiddush Cup by Rachael Pots

If your home has more of a natural vibe and you don’t want a traditional looking Kiddush cup (for drinking wine on holidays), this beautiful, one-of-a-kind ceramic cup is hand-thrown in Brooklyn.