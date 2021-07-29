I hope you’re as excited for Rosh Hashanah this year as I am. After being stuck at home, and hardly able to celebrate at all last year, I’m going all out. These are some of my favorite items to brighten your home for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah gift ideas for a host and Judaica to build your collection for Jewish holidays for years to come. (If you need hosting tips, look here. And holiday recipes can be found here.)

You can click on the red dots below to read more about each item and where to buy them, or scroll down for a good old fashioned list. I hope you find some unique Rosh Hashanah gifts for a friend, loved one or yourself!

Please note that 18Doors will receive a percentage of sales from items purchased with our friends at Peace Love Light and ModernTribe through their affiliate programs. You will also get 10% off your purchase of any items from Peace Love Light with the code 18Doors. As a nonprofit, we appreciate your support of 18Doors and these small businesses.

Get in the Spirit

New Year’s Cards

This is the time to drop a line and let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them and wishing them a happy new year.

Rosh Hashanah Coloring Pages

Etsy | $5 (Get 20% off with this link or by using code 18DOORS)

Make the holidays fun for kids (and grownups) of all ages.

Rosh Hashanah Cookie Cutters

Not just for kids, use these to make adorbs holiday cookies for your get-together.

Rosh Hashanah Gifts for the Host

Everything Bagel, Lox and Schmear Nail Polish (Mini Set)

Have some fun with a gift for the host, or just have some fun yourself! These colors are sure to be a conversation starter.

Rosh Hashanah Marzipan Shana Tova Hostess Gift

Peace Love Light | $32 (10% off with code 18Doors)

Why bring wine when you can bring something way more original? Decorated with honeycomb embossing, edible gold leaf and delicate apple blossoms, this sweet greeting, which means happy new year, comes in a pretty gift box.

Gluten-Free Walnut Honey Cake

Not a baker? This mouthwatering honey cake can be shipped all over the United States and arrives fresh. If you’re looking for a more traditional Rosh Hashanah gift, this is a good bet.

Hosting at Home (AKA Rosh Hashanah Gifts for Yourself)

Israeli Wildflower Blossom Honey

Make your holiday complete with honey straight from the Promised Land.

Embroidered Challah Cover

Peace Love Light | $45 (10% off with code 18Doors)

This beautiful challah cover will dress up your holiday table and while not proven, in our experience it makes the challah taste even sweeter.

Gold Nickel Candlesticks with Mosaic Design

If there’s one essential item to have not only for this holiday, but almost every Jewish holiday, it’s a set of candlesticks. These are not only affordable, but they’ll add some sparkle to your table.

Pomegranate Ceramic Gold and White Centerpiece

This modern, elegant centerpiece gives a nod to the popularity of pomegranates on Jewish holidays and at $37, why not get two?

New Year’s Place Cards and Napkins

Peace Love Light | $24.95 for 20 of each (10% off with code 18Doors)

If you’re hosting a meal, these placecards and napkins for the Jewish New Year will make your table come together beautifully and overshadow anything else that is less polished!

Apple & Honey Dish

Peace Love Light | $38 (10% off with code 18Doors)

If you’re planning on dipping some fresh fall apples in honey this holiday, make sure to do it in style. This also makes a sweet Jewish gift for Rosh Hashanah.

Shofar

Get your own shofar and you’ll be all set to ring in the new year from home!

Ceramic Kiddush Cup by Judaica Standard Time x B. Zippy (with dish)

If your home has more of a natural vibe and you don’t want a traditional looking Kiddush cup (for drinking wine on holidays), this beautiful, one-of-a-kind ceramic cup comes with a matching small dish “in case your cup runneth over.” Look at that gorgeous jade color!