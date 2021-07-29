I hope you’re as excited for Rosh Hashanah this year as I am. After being stuck at home, and hardly able to celebrate at all last year, I’m going all out. These are some of my favorite items to brighten your home for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah gift ideas for a host and Judaica to build your collection for Jewish holidays for years to come. (If you need hosting tips, look here. And holiday recipes can be found here.)
I hope you find some unique Rosh Hashanah gifts for a friend, loved one or yourself!
Please note that 18Doors will receive a percentage of sales from items purchased with our friends at Peace Love Light and ModernTribe through their affiliate programs. You will also get 10% off your purchase of any items from Peace Love Light with the code 18Doors. As a nonprofit, we appreciate your support of 18Doors and these small businesses.
This is the time to drop a line and let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them and wishing them a happy new year.
Make the holidays fun for kids (and grownups) of all ages.
Not just for kids, use these to make adorbs holiday cookies for your get-together.
Have some fun with a gift for the host, or just have some fun yourself! These colors are sure to be a conversation starter.
Why bring wine when you can bring something way more original? Decorated with honeycomb embossing, edible gold leaf and delicate apple blossoms, this sweet greeting, which means happy new year, comes in a pretty gift box.
Not a baker? This mouthwatering honey cake can be shipped all over the United States and arrives fresh. If you’re looking for a more traditional Rosh Hashanah gift, this is a good bet.
Make your holiday complete with honey straight from the Promised Land.
This beautiful challah cover will dress up your holiday table and while not proven, in our experience it makes the challah taste even sweeter.
If there’s one essential item to have not only for this holiday, but almost every Jewish holiday, it’s a set of candlesticks. These are not only affordable, but they’ll add some sparkle to your table.
This modern, elegant centerpiece gives a nod to the popularity of pomegranates on Jewish holidays and at $37, why not get two?
If you’re hosting a meal, these placecards and napkins for the Jewish New Year will make your table come together beautifully and overshadow anything else that is less polished!
If you’re planning on dipping some fresh fall apples in honey this holiday, make sure to do it in style. This also makes a sweet Jewish gift for Rosh Hashanah.
Get your own shofar and you’ll be all set to ring in the new year from home!
If your home has more of a natural vibe and you don’t want a traditional looking Kiddush cup (for drinking wine on holidays), this beautiful, one-of-a-kind ceramic cup comes with a matching small dish “in case your cup runneth over.” Look at that gorgeous jade color!