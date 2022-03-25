Passover items can have sentimental value, whether it’s a family kiddush cup or a handmade seder plate from your childhood. But maybe you’re looking to add something new to your collection, or don’t have any Jewish family heirlooms.

The good news? There are so many beautiful Passover items online. The bad news? It can be so tough to choose from all the variety! But we’re here to help make your decision paralysis a little less overwhelming.

From colorful candlestick holders to modern afikomen holders (traditionally, matzah is placed in a special holder and the middle matzah is called the afikomen), we rounded up some of the best Passover seder table essentials.

This selection comes from two of our partners, Peace Love Light (where you can get a 10% discount using the links below or by entering code 18Doors for your Passover purchase at checkout) and Modern Tribe. A portion of your purchases on these sites also supports 18Doors. Thank you! Make sure you order soon as Passover begins on Friday, April 15.

1. “Ten Plague” Passover Napkins for Dipping | $8 for a pack of 20 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

There comes a time during the seder when the leader begins to recite the ten plagues, and typically most people “dip” their finger in either wine or juice as each plague is said aloud. It’s a fun, interactive moment that kids love…and it can get confusing to tell if you’ve made 10 dots on your plate or just drowned your matzah. That’s why these double-sided, disposable napkins are genius. You can decorate your table with the “Happy Passover” side, and then have your guests flip it over when the time comes.

If you didn’t already know, the first seder (some people have two) takes place on a Friday (Shabbat) this year, and that means you should recite this prayer for the candles. These shimmering, colorful candlesticks are perfect for celebrating Shabbat year-round, and for Passover. They’ve been designed by Yair Emanuel, an Israeli-based artist who focuses on the fusion between ancient and new. Looking for the prayers to recite when lighting candles when it’s Shabbat but not Passover? We’ve got you covered.

3. Marzipan 10 Plague Pops | $38 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Kids and adults alike will love the adorable representations of each plague on edible pops! These marzipan treats will help keep the little ones entertained during the seder. They also make a great teaching tool as you point out each plague individually, and are vegan, gluten-free and certified Kosher. Did we mention they’re delivered fresh the week before Passover?

4. Michael Aram Pomegranate Seder Plate |$175 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Brighten up your table with this special Passover item: A golden, enamel and handmade seder plate. As you set up your new seder plate this year, in addition to getting a lot of compliments, you might find yourself gaining knowledge and wisdom. That’s because the pomegranate is a symbol of righteousness, and is said to have 613 seeds like the 613 commandments in the Torah. The best part of this plate, though, is that you can use it year round! It works well as a platter or an appetizer plate.

Add some art to your holiday experience and wrap your matzah in a replica of a colorful original painting. Arielle Zorger is an artist inspired by “all things bright and happy” and that’s the kind of energy I’m looking to have on my Passover table this year. Oh, and it’s machine washable too, in case someone drinks a little too much Manischewitz.

I love this combination of stainless steel with gold pomegranate accents, and I’m pretty sure Elijah will, too. Also, how cute is the matching dish? But this cup isn’t just for Elijah the Prophet (who we put a cup out for during the seder, alongside a newer tradition of adding a cup for Miriam too); it works well as a gift for yourself. Buying a shiny, new Kiddush cup is a holiday necessity, as you will use it at many a holiday meal and every Shabbat if you wish. And if you’re wondering who Elijah even is, find out why we invite him to our seders.