Mandy Moore’s Baby, Charles Barkley’s Daughter’s Interfaith Wedding & Sacha Baron Cohen Wins a Golden Globe

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Gus

This Is Us star Mandy Moore and her Jewish husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their new baby boy, August (who they call Gus), into the world on February 23. In a recent Instagram post, Moore writes: “Still processing how Gus’s birth unfolded with utter gratitude for my body, my support team and the journey our sweet boy took to meet us.”

Although she was raised Catholic, she has Russian Jewish ancestry on her mother’s side from her grandfather. Moore and Goldsmith were engaged in September 2017 and married in November the following year.

Charles Barkley is Ready for the Hora

NBA hall of famer Charles Barkley welcomed a Jewish son-in-law, Ilya Hoffman, into his family on the first weekend of March. Ilya is the founder of DemandByte, a marketing technology company based in New York City.

When speaking to Jimmy Kimmel a few days before the wedding, he had said, “I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair.” Barkley was referring to the “hora,” a traditional Jewish dance that takes place during big celebrations.

The wedding between Barkley’s daughter, Cristiana, a Columbia Journalism School Graduate, took place in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mazel tov to Cristiana and Ilya!

More than 25 Years Later, Punky Brewster is Back

Get excited for the revival of the 80s sitcom “Punky Brewster” featuring interfaith actor Soleil Moon Frye. Now streaming for free on Peacock, the TV series shows Punky (Frye) grown up and now a single mother of three who meets a young girl in the foster system.

Frye is Jewish and grew up in an interfaith family. She married her former husband, Jason Goldberg, in a traditional Jewish ceremony.

High Five! Sacha Baron Cohen Wins Golden Globe for Borat Sequel

Jewish British comedian, actor and writer Sacha Baron Cohen won big at the Golden Globes for his recent Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, including Best Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).

Following his typically hilarious (and possibly contentious) acceptance speech, he thanked his wife, Isla Fisher, who sat next to him on the livestream. Fisher was raised Christian and converted to Judaism before their marriage in 2010. They now have three children.