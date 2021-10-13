For me, Hanukkah has always been about the food. As soon as I take a bite of my mom’s fresh, soft latkes and hear the bubbling of sufganiyot on the stove, I know it’s time to celebrate the story of the miracle that happened long ago when the oil to light the synagogue lasted eight nights instead of one. That’s why I’m sharing 18Doors’ eight must-try Hanukkah latke recipes.

And as much as I love a classic potato latke—which, trust me, is hard enough to perfect (though we do have a no-fail recipe)—I’m really looking forward to experimenting with new sweet and savory flavors this year. Here you’ll find an assortment of recipes from a breakfast-y sweet potato filling to carrot waffle latkes. Who knew latkes could be so versatile?! Here are eight Hanukkah latke recipes so you can try a different one each night of Hanukkah, which starts this year on Sunday, November 28, until Monday, December 6. Looking for more Hanukkah recipes? Peruse our Hanukkah recipes here.

Gone are the days of peeling potatoes. Tina Wasserman’s “The Right Way to Make Potato Latkes” recipe includes all the tips and tricks to make your latkes crisp, sweet and salty. Grab some white or gold potatoes, some onions and embrace this traditional holiday treat.

Full of all the same ingredients as a classic potato latke, but mess-free and with only one skillet to clean, Micah Siva prefers to stay away from a pan of hot oil and serve up these sliceable skillet latkes. Why stay up all night flipping latkes when this one-pan recipe feeds everyone?

Latkes for brunch? Yes, please. This sweet potato latke, also created by Micah Siva, pairs perfectly with creamy miso hollandaise topped with soft poached eggs. The flavors, textures and presentation of this dish will wow any guests or your partner, and it’s easier than you think!

If your family also celebrates Christmas, this recipe from Leah Klein is a great way to combine the spirit of both holidays. It uses beets and broccoli for their spectacular color, adding some extra nutrition as well. This recipe is a wonderful way to get your kids involved in the kitchen.

Pull out the waffle maker for Micah Siva’s lighter take on the Hanukkah classic that features za’atar, an earthy Middle Eastern spice mix. With a little labneh—a soft Middle Eastern cheese—or Greek yogurt on the side, you can pretend you’re celebrating somewhere warm. My favorite part—this recipe features a helpful video to follow along as you cook.

Molly Yeh calls these “an amped up version of the classic latkes that I typically make,” and adds garlic, scallions and panko breadcrumbs for an even more flavorful and hearty meal. And there’s never enough onion in Jewish cooking, which is why her homemade caramelized onion sour cream on the side is a must.

For a bit of vegetarian indulgence, try your hand at Samantha Ferraro’s latkes that feature burrata, roasted garlic and roasted tomatoes on top. A nod to Jewish and Italian culture, this delicious creation is a mix of red and green and is great way to celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas.

I saved one of my favorites for last: Kristin Eriko Posner’s recipe is a delicious blend of her Japanese and Jewish cultures and demonstrates how a mashup can inspire an improvement to the original. Inspired by mochi, Japanese glutinous rice balls, these latkes are lighter in consistency and perfectly chewy. Top it off with cinnamon-y Asian pear and persimmon relish and you’ve got yourself a unique treat.