Interactive Shabbat Blessings

Below are some of the essential ritual ingredients for celebrating a Friday night Shabbat meal. Click on the icons below to see and hear the blessings. Shabbat shalom!
Please note the accessible audio that can be found by clicking next to each of the pop-up blessings is automatically generated and unfortunately, it is incorrectly pronounced. The audio that you hear automatically is correct.
