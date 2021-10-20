What You Need For Hanukkah This Year

Self-gifting is the same as self-love, right? Whether you need a new menorah, you covet a new craft in your life or you want to decorate your home for Hanukkah, this is your sign. There’s no better time to treat yourself than now, as the year winds down and the winter months approach us. Here’s what you need for Hanukkah to make your holiday better than ever.

Check out our list of items from ModernTribe and Peace Love Light, two fantastic organizations we love working with; and a portion of the proceeds from your purchases from both companies goes to 18Doors. At Peace Love Light, if you enter “18Doors” at checkout, you’ll get 10% off. We also collaborated with Etsy shop Happy Challahdays to bring you inclusive holiday cards. Happy shopping!

Pssst: You can click on the red dots in the image below to learn more about the items, or check out the list below.

We’ve seen some pretty funky menorahs out there, but this one might be the winner. For the lover of sugar or pop art, this adorable, hand-painted item features a cute shamash baker with his baker hat alongside eight candle-holding doughnuts.

These colorful, organic candles don’t just warm up your house with their honey-sweet smell but they’re also good for the planet. Biodegradable and packaged with recycled materials, they’re just waiting to brighten up your home.

3. Colorful Wooden Dreidels | $15.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

No matter how old you get, there’s something comforting about playing the Hanukkah dreidel game or decorating your living space with these four-sided spin tops. To brighten up your space with a pop of color, go with these wooden dreidels. And once you get them, here’s how to you play the traditional game.

4. Star of David Tealights & Candle Holders | $10.50 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Get festive with this set of six clear tealights with glass holders to give a warm glow to your living space. Whether you live alone or with others, when the images are lit up, you’ll remember what makes the festival of lights so special: candles.

5. Bundle of 20 Place Cards & Napkins | $24.95 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Stock up on these elegant gold-foil name cards and 3-ply napkins to get in the hosting spirit. Whether you’re cooking for a small group of people or celebrating with a Hanukkah party, these will make your table sparkle.

It’s up to the cat to decide who is the best latke in Eric Kimmel’s illustrated kids’ book; one is wearing a baseball cap, the other is dressed up with a bow-tie and the last one has a little exercise headband with weights. This sweet story will help get the little ones engaged.

7. Menorah Hanukkah Craft Kit | $5.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

This is a DIY for all ages, and we’re pretty sure it’ll help you slow down, stay present and get your creative juices flowing. That’s right, it’s time to decorate your very own menorah. Jewels to bedazzle your finish product are included.

We teamed up with Etsy shop Happy Challadays to create inclusive holiday messages, so that it’s easier to find handcrafted cards that are appropriate all of our family and friends. These three designs are sure to make those in your life feel welcomed and loved. Not sure what’s considered an interfaith holiday greeting? We can help with that.

9. Hanukkah Gift Tags | $3.95 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Grab this chic set of eight gift tags, even if you’re just labeling the presents you bought yourself. Pink and gold, and laced with striped baker’s twine—and currently on sale—the “Happy Hanukkah” labels are a must-have for any of your gifts this year.

10. Marzipan Dreidels | $38.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Why not add a bit of color to your life with some kosher and rainbow-sprinkled marzipan dreidel tiles? Laid out or put in a small cookie jar, these treats will brighten up your home and serve as excellent midnight snacks for all eight days of Hanukkah.

Made in Israel, Yair Emanuel mixes the old and the new with this playful modern menorah. We love the combination of silver and metallic colors. And if you’re looking for a reminder on what to say when you light your menorah the first night, here are the blessings.

13. Hanukkah Banner | $20.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

It seems that the vintage aesthetic has returned full-force, and this banner will evoke 90s-era birthday party vibes. Whether for a party of one or 10, a glittery, burlap banner covered in symbols of holiday essentials is exactly what you need.

14. Personalized Slate Candle Drip Tray | $49.00 (Code 18Doors for 10% off)

Tired of using tinfoil—and having to replace it every night‚ under your menorah every year? Ditch the eyesore, and get yourself this stylish trip tray, which can even be personalized with your name. It’s so versatile it can also be used for Shabbat candles or a charcuterie board.