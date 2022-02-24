8 Hamantaschen Recipes You’ll Want To Bake This Purim

You might be familiar with the traditional Purim cookie, called a hamantaschen; it has a three-sided, buttery and slightly crunchy outside and typically has a sweet filling of some kind. They’re thought to symbolize Haman’s—the villain of the Purim story—hat or ears and there are a variety of hamantaschen recipes out there.

Hamantaschen are the perfect treat to make as a family or with a group of friends, and if you’re looking for hamantaschen recipes to expand out of the typical apricot jam or poppy seed-filled ones, you’ve come to the right place.

I grew up making these with my synagogue for as long as I can remember. We used to bake batches and batches of them, and add them to misloach manot (Purim goodie bags).

I associate hamantaschen with having a blast because it always meant the annual Purim carnival and the reading of the megillah was coming up (yes, I once starred in an ABBA-inspired retelling of the story of Purim).

Check out the impressive variety of hamantaschen recipes below, from savory to sweet. And if you’re intimidated by their unique shape, don’t be; here’s a step-by-step illustration that shows how to fold them from our friends at My Jewish Learning.

Maybe you’re looking to make hamantaschen for the first time, and want to give the traditional recipe a try. And sometimes, we just want a good ol’ classic Purim cookie. We’ve created a compilation of three simple hamantaschen recipes that include the most common fillings, from poppy seeds to apricot jam. And if you want to make them vegan-friendly, swap out the butter with vegan butter and use an egg replacement instead of eggs.

Colorful, crunchy and sweet, be sure to invite your little ones into the kitchen as this recipes features steps just for kids. This brand new recipe is inspired by a “monster cookie” and uses cinnamon-spiced dough to compliment the nut-butter filling. If you’re not feeling peanut butter or looking to keep it nut-free, sub sunflower seed butter.

Add some Italian flair to your Purim party this year with this gorgeous rendition of a hamantaschen. You’ll find that this dough includes most of the ingredients of traditional hamantaschen dough, but adds a bit of cocoa powder and coffee powder for that unique, tiramisu flavor. Let’s not forget about the cream cheese, chocolate and coffee-filled filling.

If you haven’t tried guava jam, now is a better time than ever. Its unique flavor has often been described as a hybrid between a strawberry and a pear and it goes really well with this shortbread dough. Add a bit of salted and roasted macadamia nuts and you’ll impress anyone who tries them.

A mashup of Jewish and Japanese flavors, I’d recommend making this hamantaschen recipe not only for the taste but also for how stunning they look when they come out of the oven. Paired with strawberry jam, the nuttiness of black sesame creates a delicate peanut butter and jelly combo.

For those who love double chocolate chip mint ice cream and Girl Scout cookies, this recipe is for you. Inspired by the iconic “Thin Mint” cookie and topped with a subtle peppermint glaze, you might be able to coax someone into trying these hamantaschen who otherwise wouldn’t be convinced by the jam-filled classic. (P.S. Controversially, I don’t like chocolate mint ice cream. If you’re in my camp, just leave out the glaze and make a double chocolate cookie instead!)

This savory twist makes a great appetizer for a Purim party you’re either hosting or attending. These “Haman Spanakopita” are made with pre-made pie crust and are quick and easy to prepare. Topped with a mix of fresh goat cheese, feta and cottage cheese, be sure to make enough hamantaschen or else they’ll be gone by the time you get to them!

These two recipes feature either a chocolate cookie dough or a traditional sugar cookie dough, both with a delicious chocolate filling. You’ve got a lot of flexibility with these; go for Nutella as your filling, or make the chocolate spread in the recipe. And, use either almond extract or vanilla depending on what you’re feeling. Both of these can be made gluten-free and dairy-free.