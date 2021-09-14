Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson Head Into the New Year With a Wedding

There’s no better way to end a (Jewish) year with a big celebration, and this star-studded couple did just that. Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson shared a Jew-ish ceremony together on an undisclosed date, and the pair shared the news just before Rosh Hashanah.

Ronson (Jewish musician and producer) announced that they tied the knot on an Instagram post on his birthday, in a photo of him, handsomely sporting a kippah (head covering) in front of a chuppah (Jewish wedding canopy) holding Gummer’s (actress and Meryl Streep’s daughter) hand.

He writes, “To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”

I also love a good sibling bond, and Ronson’s sister wrote a heartfelt dedication and birthday note to her brother, alongside a photo that candidly captures the newlyweds. If you look closely at her post, I think you can make out a copy of their ketubah—a Jewish wedding contract—on the easel!

Ronson announced their engagement on his podcast in June. He adoringly recounts their first kiss, “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he joked. “But no, it was forever.”

Mazel tov, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, we can’t wait to see what the future holds!