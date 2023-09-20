Next month, just after the high holidays, my wife Courtney and I will celebrate 18 years together as an interfaith couple. It will be our own “Chai (pronounced like “high”) Holiday!” So many of the things we do together as a Jewish family have their roots in the resources that 18Doors offers. In fact, while usually we spend Rosh Hashana at our synagogue, this year we are not able to, so I’ve been looking at resources like Rabbi Robyn Frisch’s “ 6 Ways to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah Without Attending Services.” We look forward to celebrating the holiday and the life we’ve built together over the last 18 years.

In Judaism, the Hebrew word for “18” is “chai,” which also means “life.” That’s why many families often give gifts in multiples of 18. And when we give toasts, traditionally we say, “L’chaim!”— “To life!” In Judaism, life is put above everything else. If not eating or drinking could put life at risk or if someone is too sick, the scripture says they shouldn’t fast on Yom Kippur.

In Jewish culture, we take every opportunity to celebrate life—from the toasts we make to the lifecycle moments to mark our lives. I hope that you’ll join me in taking a moment to mark the importance of 18Doors in your life, by participating in our “Cup of Chai” fundraiser and becoming a monthly donor to 18Doors.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contributions to 18Doors. Your donation sustains 18Doors and enables us to continue to provide resources for interfaith couples and families at life’s important moments.

Shanah tovah—wishing you a sweet, happy and healthy New Year.

Warmly,

Jodi Bromberg