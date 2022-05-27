Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Tie the Knot With a Jewish Wedding

The newest interfaith newlyweds on the block, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, were married in a lavish Jewish wedding in Palm Beach, Fla. in April 2022. Brooklyn, a model and budding photographer, is the son of soccer player David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. Nicola is an actor and model and daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner. The ceremony took place under an airy floral chuppah, with a rabbi officiating in front of more than 500 of their famous friends and many relatives.

The wedding itself was adorned in white; from sheer, draping curtains on the ceiling to “floating” fresh flowers at the turn of every corner. And, of course, Brooklyn and Nicola were at the center, with Nicola’s custom Valentino gown “the most beautiful dress” Nicola’s stylist has ever seen.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz both come from interfaith backgrounds. Brooklyn’s great-grandfather Joseph was Jewish, and Nicola’s billionaire businessman father Nelson is Jewish. Nicola was brought up Jewish by her father and her mother, Claudia, who is not Jewish. While Brooklyn does not practice Judaism, he was all in on the Jewish rituals they included on their big day, such as wearing a yarmulke, signing a ketubah and dancing the hora during the reception—Brooklyn and David were even lifted on chairs. The couple says their wedding was inspired by David Bowie and Iman’s, which was also a religious ceremony—though in a church.

One of the best moments from the big day, though, features Nicola’s maid of honor—her absolutely adorable grandma. In a photo (see #11 in this slideshow) captured by Corbin Gurkin, we can see the maid of honor holding hands with a member of the wedding party. The smile on her face captures the essence of the day; the celebration was full of nothing but happiness and love for the couple.

Mazel tov to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz for tying the knot!