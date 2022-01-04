If you’re like me, you may not be ready to say goodbye to the holiday season. There’s a lot going on in the world, and I certainly would prefer to focus on the comforting smell of pine needles and the sound of latkes frying in the pan.

I had so much fun peeking into the lives of celebrities in interfaith relationships to see their holiday celebrations. These frozen moments in time can take us all back to our own family traditions. Oscar winning or not, I love to see how interfaith couples and families share how they’ve marked the occasions.

From ridiculous and hilarious to heartwarming and special, check out the range of ways these celebrities celebrated this year. Here are a few of my favorite celebrity holiday moments.

1. Haim’s “The Hanukkah Song”

Haim, the pop rock band formed by three Jewish sisters, decided to give Adam Sandler’s iconic “The Hanukkah Song” an update this year. Referencing our year in the life of the pandemic and Omicron, the sisters also give a nod to many of our favorite families and celebrities raised in interfaith settings.

They start: “Maya Rudolph lights the menorah” (Maya and her A-list partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, are raising four kids Jewish), and the group adds, “Guess who eats together at the famous Canter’s Deli? Rashida and Kidada Jones.” We love the Jones sisters, who were raised in an interracial family by a Jewish mother and a father who isn’t Jewish. Haim continues, “Doja Cat’s half Jewish, Chalamet’s half too,” and you know about my obsession with Timothée. While we aren’t thrilled about the use of the term “half Jewish,” this song is otherwise on point with its references. Be sure to give it a listen.

Sandler we love you pic.twitter.com/QGBAwqOZld — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 3, 2021

2. Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landeau’s Family Photo

Cheyenne and Jason, who I’ve previously coined “Hollywood’s sweetest dads,” shared the cutest family photo from their Challah-day celebrations. Cheyenne, who isn’t Jewish, has been incredibly supportive of Jason’s Jewish identity and posted a family photo on the first night of Hanukkah. He writes, “Happy 1st night of Hanukkah from the Jackson-Landaus. 🕎” When reading the comments from family, friends and strangers, it’s clear this family makes all of us smile.

3. Pink and Her Kids Sing Hanukkah Blessings

When Pink—who was raised in a Jewish and Catholic family—posted a video of herself and her kids reciting Hanukkah blessings, the world erupted in praise. Many listeners were impressed by her 10-year-old daughter Willow who harmonized alongside her mother. And then there’s cute little Jameson Moon sitting next to them.

Lior Zaltzman from Kveller writes that he “would definitely hire Pink and Willow as our cantors—there’s just so much potential here!” Make sure to watch the video through to the end as the three of them share high fives after lighting the menorah.

4. Deck the Halls: Tamron Hall and Moses Go on Tree Patrol

Some Jews swear by a Hanukkah bush and others aren’t so sure about them. Journalist Tamron Hall and Jewish music executive Steven Greener, aka “#Mosesparents” (the parents of adorable, 2-year-old Moses) went for a Christmas tree this year. Make no mistake, though, if you look closely at the photo Tamron shared on Instagram, you’ll see a sparkly menorah ornament hanging proudly!

5. Nicolette Robinson & Leslie Odom Jr.’s Car Christmas Tree

I love this seriously talented interfaith pair, and their precious family. From their jazzy cover of Ma’oz Tzur to picking out their tree as a team this year, this family knows how to get festive. In an adorable pair of photos, we see Nicolette holding one of their children in front of a selection of ready-to-cut-down trees. And then there’s Leslie and Nicolette sitting in the front of their car, with a tree in Leslie’s lap. Who says you need to stick the tree on the roof?

6. Dave Grohl From Foo Fighters Sends a Latke Love to Drake

Dave, lead singer of the 12-time Grammy-winning band Foo Fighters, isn’t Jewish. But he wanted to show some love for Hanukkah and alongside Jewish producer Greg Kurstin, released eight covers of songs written by Jewish musicians for the holiday. I love their version of “Hotline Bling” by Drake who is the son of a Jewish Canadian mother and a Catholic African American father. Dave and Greg make a great duo, and reimagine the songs in their own grungy, rock style. Check out all eight cover songs!

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

7. Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Light the Menorah & Pose By Christmas Tree

The VP and Second Gentleman have been up to a lot of holiday spirit in the past month or so. On the first night of Hanukkah, we saw the pair light the menorah from their home. Emhoff, who is Jewish, also shared touching words and lit the menorah at the annual lighting of the National Menorah at the White House, wishing everyone a happy Hanukkah, “on behalf of the president, the first lady, the vice president and myself.” In December, Doug and Kamala stood alongside Biden at the White House’s National Tree Lighting ceremony. Doug also posted a photo of him and Kamala, who is not Jewish, in front of the stunning Christmas tree.

8. Schitts Creek’s Dan Levy Brings Back Holiday Memories

As many of you may know, Dan’s father in real life played his father on Schitts Creek. And just like the show, he was raised in a hilarious, interfaith family. Two days before Christmas, Dan posted a throwback to one of the show’s original trailers, which features him sharing his entertaining and particular views on Christmas. He says, “I am obsessed with the Nutcracker…the whole second act is basically dessert coming to life.” Also, don’t miss this photo of him rockin’ a pair of oversized 2022 glasses for New Years.

9. A Celebrity Holiday TV Moment: Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Menorah

“Today is the fourth night of Hanukkah, which I celebrate with my daughters,” Drew Barrymore begins with a big smile while holding an embroidered, hanging menorah decoration. As she talks to the camera on The Drew Barrymore Show, we learn that our friends at Modern Tribe sent her this gift from Pockets of Learning. And she loves it.

Drew is co-parenting her two kids who are being raised Jewish alongside her Jewish ex-husband, Will Kopelman. We also love her “before” and “after” Instagram photos of a decorated Christmas tree. P.S. The menorah is currently sold out, but if you want your child’s menorah to match Drew’s daughters, keep your eye out for a restock.