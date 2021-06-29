12 Recipes for July Fourth that Will Bring Everyone Together

We’re throwing our arms around any excuse to get outside, gather in person and eat good food. Thanks July Fourth and Canada Day (July 1)! We’re ready to celebrate. Now what’s to eat? These recipes are perfect for a barbecue, Shabbat dinner or brunch, or anytime treat over the long weekend. We hope your holiday is full of fireworks.  

1. Shabbat Morning Everything Bagel Strata

Kristin Eriko Posner, Nourish 

If you’re hosting or staying at a vacation house over the long weekend, this is a fabulous brunch recipe for a group that uses leftover challah.  

2. Star-Spangled Berry Labneh

Kristin Eriko Posner, Nourish 

Combining fresh berries and a homemade, tangy Middle Eastern strained yogurt, this is a beautiful way to start your day, a light dessert or really an anytime snack. 

3. Fruity and Floral Sephardic Inspired Sangria—Two Ways

Samantha Ferraro, Little Ferraro Kitchen 

You’re going to need a fun beverage for this holiday weekend. Samantha, a master of mashups, explains, “I took some inspiration from my favorite Sephardic flavors and created two floral and addictive sangrias. A strawberry rosé sangriawith rose water and a peach sangria with orange blossom water.” 

4. Mexican Corn Salad with Tahini Dressing

Micah Siva, Nutrition x Kitchen 

This twist on elote, Mexican street corn, is inspired by Israeli cuisine and is a refreshing, healthy and colorful side dish for an outdoor barbeque.  

5. Grilled Za’atar Burger with Horseradish Aioli

Amy Kritzer, What Jew Wanna Eat 

When it came to a truly great burger, this chef turned to Middle Eastern Spices. Why stick to salt and pepper when you can add za’atar? The horseradish aioli doesn’t hurt either. 

6. Farmer’s Market Sweet & Savory Pizzas

Leah Klein 

These two white pizzas are inspired by the classically Jewish blintz and what’s fresh for summer at the farmer’s market. Go for the savory one with dried zucchini that has a southern Italian flair, or the blueberry to satisfy your sweet tooth. Better yet, try both! 

7. Sha-barbecue Cilantro, Lime & Coconut Yogurt Wings

Whitney Fisch, JewHungry 

Ring in the Fourth of July this weekend with a Sha-barbecue, aka a “Shabbat barbecue” and surprise your taste buds and guests with these sweet and tangy wings. 

8. Pretzel Challah Bagel Dogs

Molly Yeh, My Name is Yeh 

Wrapped up in a sweet, soft & warm eggy challah blanket, these appetizer sized or full-sized dogs are sprinkled with everything bagel topping and will disappear within minutes. Opt for a veggie-style dog to make this vegetarian friendly! 

9. Fireworks Fried Chicken

Leah Klein 

Nothing shouts July Fourth or Canada Day quite like fried chicken—and this simple recipe mixed with a homemade, maple syrup sauce may be just what you need to get in the holiday spirit. 

10. Charred Peaches with Vanilla Honey Labneh and Pomegranate

Samantha Ferraro, Little Ferraro Kitchen 

We love the Middle Eastern flair of this light summery dessert. Samantha Ferraro, who is from a multicultural family and is married to an Italian man, beautifully infuses Jewish and other cultures into her cooking and is one our favorite Instagram accounts to drool over.   

11. Peach Marzipan Hand Pies

Molly Yeh, My Name is Yeh 

Yes, there’s a theme here: What can go wrong with fresh peaches in summer? Marzipan and almond extract are the secret to these beautiful cuties. Individually wrap these up for a COVID-friendly and festive afternoon picnic. 

12. S’mores Toffee Bark

Chani Apfelbaum, Busy in Brooklyn 

Remember when everyone was obsessing over the ridiculously addicting and easy to make “Matzah Crack” a few years ago? Here’s a version of the popular chocolate-toffee combo rewritten for July Fourth with graham crackers. It’s just as addictive as the original, if not more so. 

18Doors

18Doors is here to support interfaith couples and families exploring Jewish life. We offer educational content; connections to welcoming organizations, professionals and programs; resources and trainings for organizations, clergy and other program providers; and our Rukin Rabbinic Fellowship provides offerings for couples in cities nationwide. If you have questions, please contact info@18doors.org.
Author: 18Doors

