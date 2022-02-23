10 Purim Activities To Try With (or Without) Kids

Out of all the Jewish holidays, Purim is maybe the most likely to bring out a feeling of childlike wonder. It’s also just a big party and that lends this holiday to being very kid-friendly. Planning Purim activities is one of the best ways to get involved in the holiday.

Purim activities are perfect for kids, from baking hamantaschen (Purim cookies) to getting dressed up. Many of the classic crafts to make on Purim have existed for decades, such as making your own groggers (sound makers), paper crowns and masks. And honestly, speaking as someone who made these from the age of 0, they’re classics for a reason and are just as much fun as you get older.

So whether you’re like me, and share a childhood nostalgia for this holiday, or if you’ve never celebrated Purim before, I encourage you to do these activities with your little ones to get in the holiday spirit. Don’t have kids? Try out some of these crafts with your partner, friends or family. There’s something in here for everyone.

Purim is joyful occasion; I mean, even the scripture tells us to have a good time. The Megillah, also known as The Scroll of Esther that we traditionally read on Purim twice, asks that we have “days of feasting and gladness.” Basically, let’s party and look after one another.

Here are some of my favorite easy and inclusive Purim activities you can do with kids—or without—and which you shouldn’t have to drop too many bills at a craft store to make.

We’ve got a whole variety of hamantaschen recipes for you to try—even one savory version. The Peanut Butter M&M recipe is a hit with everyone as it has instructions for kids to follow along. And once you’ve made a whole bunch, you can put them in your own michloach manot, Purim goodie bags. I guarantee you (and your little ones) will love learning how to fold these special treats.

Purim is all about making noise, especially when reading from the Megillah, The Book of Esther. Traditionally when “Haman” (the villain’s name) is read, everyone picks up a grogger and shakes it! There are a few different DIY Purim noisemaker crafts, and I love how My Happy Tribe compiled two simple ideas. One uses a paper plate and beans…does it get any easier?

One of the best ways to give back to your local community or put a smile on a friend’s face is to deliver goodie bags full of treats. We’re actually commanded in the Book of Esther to give gifts to one another and to those who are less fortunate! Kids love making items to put in the bags (or even making a bag in the shape of hamantaschen) and it can be even more fun to drop them off at people’s doorsteps.

Help kids make papers crowns with multiple printable template options because everyone is royalty in their own way. This easy-to-follow tutorial takes you through the steps and all you’ll need are materials to decorate and colorful cardstock to print the crowns on.

If you’re driving your children to school or are too tired to read them a bedtime story, play PJ library’s audio of the Purim story and listen along together. Honestly, the story can seem confusing when you’re reading it, and I love how they’ve made it exciting and easy to follow along. Listening to the story together might be a great way to start a conversation about the meaning of the holiday.

You know how adult coloring books have come back in style? I hope you’ve been practicing because these Purim-inspired, printable coloring pages offer the chance for you and/or your little ones to reveal their inner Van Gogh. Some of these are more complicated than others, and you’ll find something in here for all ages.

There’s a reason why Purim is called the “Jewish Halloween,” and it’s because putting on a costume is one of the most well-known traditions of this holiday. Swap spookiness for Purim characters or something lighthearted and fun (or even recycle last year’s Halloween costume!) and help the kids think about who or what they want to dress up as. Check out these quick costume ideas if you’re in need of inspiration.

PJ Library has made a fantastic, free playlist to get your little ones grooving and excited for Purim. Featuring songs about the Purim story, hamantaschen and more, these tunes are perfect to put on when you’re doing other Purim crafts.

A major theme in the Purim story is accepting that there are many layers to each person and that the line between reality and fiction can be blurry. That’s why a lot of children and adults make their own masks. These printable masks are easy to cut out and are a great activity to do alongside the kids, as you both reflect on who you are and what you want your mask to portray.

10. Attend a Local Megillah Reading (or watch this LEGO Purim Story at home)

One of the best ways to see how all of these activities come together is at a reading of the Megillah—the Book of Esther—or by finding a Purim spiel (a theatrical retelling of the events in the Purim story) in your local area. These events tend to be very kid-friendly, and you’ll see children dressed up, wearing masks and shaking groggers. If you can’t find a local event or want to opt for something online, this LEGO Purim story is pretty awesome.