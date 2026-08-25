10 Days of Belonging for Multi-Heritage Families
Suggestions for a More Inclusive High Holy Day Season
This checklist will walk you through the entire period leading up to, during, and beyond Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, to create a holiday experience that is meaningful and leads to belonging for multi-heritage individuals, couples, and families in your community. While many of the suggestions are specific to synagogues, you can adapt each one to your own organization.
Before the High Holy Days
- Host a High Holy Day Q&A (Introduce the holidays and yourselves (clergy, staff, etc.):
- Could be virtual or could be a casual program with food
- Consider a familiar venue such as a library, community center or restaurant
- Might have a social or educational focus such as getting to know the community or learning about the themes, traditions and tunes of the season
- Consider traditions and policies that are important to your community:
- How do you award honors?
- Who is allowed to come up to the bimah?
- Are there certain honors reserved for Jewish members?
- Do you have thoughtful reasons and values behind these traditions and policies beyond “this is how we have always done it”?
- When honors are offered, do they come with clear explanation as to what they entail, when they take place during the service, etc.
- Share a FAQ explicitly for those joining you and the holidays for the first time. Here are some questions or topics you could include:
- New to our synagogue? Here is what you can expect.
- First time attending Yom Kippur services? Here is what to know.
- If you’re new to attending Jewish events, here is what you need to know about how to greet someone, where to sit, what to wear, and when you can bring children
- Discuss security, recognizing certain elements may be new to those attending a Jewish space for the first time.
- Share conversation starters for the holidays that couples can use to talk about the holidays/traditions etc.
- Diversify your promotional efforts. Try advertising in the following places:
- Libraries, community buildings, grad schools/colleges
- Other local Jewish organizations like your local Federation
- Social media, professional groups, parent groups, neighborhood groups
- Engage your current volunteers in reaching out to invite others
During the Holidays
Greeting
- Who is the first point of contact when someone arrives at your service or program? (Parking lot attendants, security guards, volunteers?)
- Are those individuals trained in how to welcome multi-heritage families?
- What assumptions do greeters or security guards make?
- Consider the full experience of someone arriving – how are they welcomed? How do they know where to go? Signage, greeters, and other modalities can all be included.
Services
- Provide transliteration for Hebrew prayers and readings
- Print out or post on a video screen for at least the most important ones
- Announce page numbers (verbally and/or visually) early and often.
- Provide explanations for prayers and readings
- Print out or post on a video screen for at least the most important ones
- Share why we say them and what contemporary explanation helps us connect to them
- Choose people, including those in multi-heritage relationships, to share stories with the congregation/community about their connection to Judaism, the themes of the holidays, or your community.
- Why do we come?
- Why do we care?
- Provide a specific welcome for traditionally marginalized identities
- Be explicit about who is there and how you wish for them to belong
- Save a special honor (on or off the bimah) for those who care for the community and may not be Jewish.
- Some communities reserve an Aliyah to the Torah for this
- Some invite these individuals to stand and be recognized
Outside of the Service
- Provide alternative offerings that allow for less prior knowledge/understanding
- Niggun (wordless melody) service
- Bookshelf outside services with books, magazines, etc. for a variety of ages on the themes of the High Holy Day period
- Meditative walk
- Restorative Yoga on Shabbat Shuvah, between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur
- Tashlich and/or Shofar Sounding at a park or public venue
- Think through your explanations for those who are new to Judaism.
- Consider these as an opportunity to honor a multi-heritage couple/Jewish adjacent partner.
- Organize a service project or social justice-oriented program on your own or in partnership with a local organization
- Provide multi-heritage context to your High Holy Day study, learning, and or sermons
- How is the traditional reading from the Torah of Sarah/Hagar/Abraham also a story of an interfaith family?
- How might all traditions and worldviews connect with the complexities behind the stories of Hannah wanting a child and the Binding of Isaac.
- Host a conversation or learning opportunity for multi-heritage individuals, couples, and families
- Ensure that Break the Fast and other meals are inclusive
- How are you welcoming/explaining to Jewish adjacent partners and family members that they are welcome to eat with you?
- How can you help introduce interfaith couples to each other?
- Are you providing handouts with translations and transliterations for any blessings or readings with Hebrew during the meal?
- Can you match new couples to others for a home-based meal?
After the Holidays
- Create a mechanism for feedback from multi-heritage couples
- Reach out to get to know multi-heritage couples by phone or invite them to coffee
- Ask for their feedback and ideas
- Include the Jewish adjacent partner in the conversation
- Be conscious of body language
- Host an interfaith dinner during Sukkot with other faith communities and involve multi-heritage families to plan the event
- Plan a social program/event in a non-synagogue/non-Jewish institutional space
Additional Resources from 18Doors
Engaging Interfaith Families for the High Holy Days: A Checklist for an Inclusive Synagogue Experience
Resolutions Your Synagogue Can Make This Rosh Hashanah
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