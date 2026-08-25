10 Days of Belonging for Multi-Heritage Families 

Rabbi Miriam Wajnberg

As Senior Director of Professional Development, Rabbi Wajnberg works with Jewish organizations, clergy, professionals and lay leaders across North America to meet the diverse needs of interfaith couples and families. She believes firmly that every interaction an individual, couple, or family has with the Jewish community and its leadership has the potential to be transformative, a moment of invitation into deeper engagement. Rabbi Wajnberg lives in Hamilton, ON with her husband, Rabbi Beni Wajnberg, their two children and their rescue dog Tucker. She has served Jewish communities and organizations throughout North America and in Singapore. Rabbi Wajnberg was ordained by Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 2016. In her spare time, she serves on the board of Hamilton Jewish Family Services, and enjoys hiking, yoga, baking challah and sourdough and hosting Shabbat dinners.