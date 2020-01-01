Couples & Weddings

Purim: Sundown March 9 - sundown March 10. On this Jewish holiday, we celebrate the ancient victory against our adversaries by giving gifts of food to friends and the needy.
In a relationship where one of you is Jewish - and the other isn't? We can help you connect with Jewish. Questions about holidays, lifecycle events or even about the day-to-day relationship challenges? We're here with guidance - and have been sharing Jewish interfaith knowledge since 1999.
What happens when Hanukkah falls on Christmas? How do you help your child feel included at Hebrew school when only one of you is Jewish? What's a matzah ball? Regardless of your background or involvement in Jewish life, we have tools, guides, learning experiences and events - both virtual and local - designed by Jewish interfaith experts to help you feel more confident in Jewish.
We provide institutions and organizations with the tools and programming you need. We have a deep understanding of interfaith couples' needs and can help you effect change from within.